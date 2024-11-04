Islam Makhachev’s coach challenges Jon Jones’ P4P status due to inactivity: ‘When was the last time Jon Jones fought?’

Islam Makhachev’s long-time head coach, Javier Mendez has shared his thoughts on the current debate regarding the UFC’s best pound-for-pound number one, questioning Jon Jones’ perceived status as current pacesetter amid his inactivity from the Octagon.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the promotion’s books, has been heavily linked with a return to action as soon as January in California, in the form of a UFC 311 headliner against former-foe and streaking contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Most recently featuring at UFC 302 at the beginning of June, Russian star, Makhachev turned in an eventual fifth round submission win over former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier, submitting the Lafayette striker with a D’Arce choke stoppage in New Jersey.

Jon Jones’ P4P status called into question by veteran coach, Javier Mendez

And ahead of current heavyweight kingpin, Jones’ return to the Octagon later this month in the headliner of UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden against ex-champion, Stipe Miocic, the aforenoted, Mendez argues that the Rochester native cannot be considered the pound-for-pound number one due to his time away from combat sports.

“My thing is [if] Jon Jones was active then maybe I would have a different opinion,” Javier Mendez told Red Corner MMA during a recent interview. When was the last time Jon Jones fought? He fought [in] what 2021 (sic)? How can you be pound-for-pound if you haven’t fought? You have to fight, you have to be active. You can’t continue to say you’re the P4P king. Do I think he’s one of the greatest fighters? Absolutely.”

Sidelined since March of last year, former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, Jones lifted the vacant heavyweight crown with a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane in Las Vegas.