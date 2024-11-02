Want to Be a UFC Fighter? TUF 33 Opens Casting for Flyweights and Welterweights

For TUF 33, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality TV show is gearing up for its 33rd season, and the UFC has announced an open casting call for aspiring fighters. This is a big opportunity for mixed martial artists who dream of competing in the UFC, as the show has been a launching pad for many successful careers in the sport.

The Ultimate Fighter

The casting call is set for November 4th to December 18. They’re looking for male fighters in the flyweight 125 lbs and welterweight 170 lbs divisions. To be eligible, fighters need to be between 21 and 34 years old and have at least three professional fights under their belt.

Fighters can apply HERE on November 4

Interested fighters need to fill out an online application. The application asks for basic information, fight history, and accomplishments. TUF 33 fighters should also bring recent photo and video footage of their fights. They ask for a winning record.

TUF 33

The Ultimate Fighter has been running since 2005 and has helped launch the careers of many notable UFC fighters. Winners of the show typically receive a six-figure contract with the UFC, making it a potentially life-changing opportunity for up-and-coming fighters.

Coaches have not been announced. A prior season saw Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor coaching but never fighting. The previous season, TUF 32, featured coaches Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso.

This open casting call represents a direct path for talented fighters to potentially join the ranks of the UFC.