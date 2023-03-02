Jon Jones debuts new heavyweight physique ahead of title headliner at UFC 285 with Ciryl Gane

Slated to make his first Octagon walk in over three years this weekend atop a UFC 285 pay-per-view card, former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has displayed a heavyweight physique for the first time ahead of the event, where he tackles Frenchman, Ciryl Gane.

Jones, twice a former undisputed light heavyweight champion under the promotion’s banner, has been sidelined from active competition since February 2020, where he headlined against Dominick Reyes at a Houston, Texas event – securing a close, debated unanimous decision victory. Jon Jones would officially relinquish the light heavyweight crown in August of that year.

As for Gane, the Fernand Lopez staple makes his second outing in an undisputed heavyweight title fight – most recently returning to the winner’s enclosure in an eventual third round TKO win over Australian contender, Tai Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night Paris last summer.

Previously, Gane had minted himself as an interim heavyweight champion with a ground strikes win over Derrick Lewis, before coming up short in a title unification clash with former champion, Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 back in January of last year in Anaheim, California.

Much has been made of Jon Jones’ heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285

Taking a period of three years away from the sport in order to engage in a strict training regime ahead of a long-awaited heavyweight division move, Jones posed for pre-fight photos ahead of his vacant title fight with Gane this Saturday – showing off his new physique.

Heavyweight Jon Jones just dropped pic.twitter.com/NpXipCYIXH — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 2, 2023

Ending his tenure as light heavyweight titleholder in the midst of a three-fight run of successful title defenses, Jones defeated the trio of Anthony Smith, promotional alum, Thiago Santos, and the above-mentioned, Reyes with decision victories.

Reports also confirmed earlier this week how streaking Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich is slated to serve as an official backup fighter for this weekend’s title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.