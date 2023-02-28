Sergei Pavlovich to serve as backup for UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich is set to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Since his first and only career loss back in late 2018, Sergei Pavlovich torched his way through his next five opponents all within the first round. He would cap this run off with two back-to-back one-minute demolitions of heavyweight sluggers, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

For his efforts, Pavlovich has been rewarded with a No.3 ranking and has now been announced as the backup for this weekend’s main event. UFC president Dana White had previously mentioned that a fighter was set to weigh in, but did not mention the fighter by name.

Sergei Pavlovich is the heavyweight backup to this week's UFC 285 main event, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). Dana White mentioned last weekend there is a backup in place. Pavlovich will weigh-in on Friday in Vegas, per Abdelaziz. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 27, 2023 ‘Sergei Pavlovich is the heavyweight backup to this week’s UFC 285 main event, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz Dana White mentioned last weekend there is a backup in place. Pavlovich will weigh-in on Friday in Vegas, per Abdelaziz.’- ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Jones will make his Octagon return after three-year hiatus from the sport and will take on Gane for the UFC title, which was recently vacated by former champion Francis Ngannou.

Jones’ last performance left much to be desired, squeaking out a decision win over Dominick Reyes – a fight which left many onlookers feeling as though the judges gave it to the wrong man.

As for Gane, the Frenchman is coming off an impressive bounce-back win over Tai Tuivasa following his first career loss at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

The bout has all the makings of a great one, but has public opinion split. While Jones’ is an all-time great, is he still the same fighter he once was, and how will the move up the heavyweight suit him? Alternatively, will Gane be able to fend off Jones’ offensive grappling enough to implement his dynamic kickboxing?

How does Sergei Pavlovich match up against these Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane?