UFC star Derrick Lewis hints at WWE move, reveals finishing move plan: ‘I like taking off my shorts’

Derrick Lewis is open to becoming a WWE wrestler once his MMA career is over in the UFC.

Lewis has been in the UFC since 2014 and is a fan favorite as he holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history. With ‘The Black Beast’ being 39, his future in MMA is coming to an end, and according to Lewis, he has been in talks wit the WWE about a potential move there.

“Yeah, we are actually in talks right now and we’ve been talking for a few months now,” Lewis said at UFC St. Louis media day (via talkSport). “I was supposed to go down there in February to check everything out.”

Not only is Lewis interested in wrestling in WWE, but he already has his finishing move ready.

“It had to be something like Rikishi. You might see it man, somehow I like taking off my shorts, so we might see something like that,” Lewis said.

Before Lewis can make an appearance in WWE, he will continue his MMA career, but due to his personality, he would be quite a character for them.

Derrick Lewis vows to do something special at UFC St. Louis

Derrick Lewis is set to headline UFC St. Louis on Saturday against Rodrigo Nascimento.

Lewis enters the bout as the betting favorite and ‘The Black Beast’ vows to do something special on Saturday night to get the win.

“I want to do something special. I’ve been working on it on my in my garage. My coach don’t know nothing about this. So what I’m about to throw out the first minute of my fight, my coach don’t have nothing to do with it. So if you all see me throw something crazy, just know it wasn’t my coaches idea. It’s my idea. That’s how good I’m feeling right now,” Lewis said.

Lewis enters the bout coming off a decision loss to Jailton Almeida and is 1-4 in his last five fights.