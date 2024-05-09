Robelis Despaigne plans title siege as soon as 2025 ahead of UFC St. Louis return: ‘It would make me proud’

Robelis Despaigne is set for his second UFC appearance on Saturday at UFC St. Louis and he already has his eyes on the heavyweight title.

Despaigne is coming off an 18-second knockout win at UFC 299 in his promotional debut, as the Cuban is just 5-0 with all five wins by first-round KO, and four of the five coming in 18 seconds or less.

Heading into his second UFC fight at UFC St. Louis against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, he already has his eyes on the title and believes he could fight for the belt in 2025.

“Look, if all goes according to plan, I think that by the beginning of next year I’ll be fighting for the UFC heavyweight title, or at least the interim,” Robelis Despaigne told MMA Junkie in Spanish… “For me, that would be a dream to be champion of the UFC, and it would make me proud.”

If Despiagne is going to fight for the heavyweight title in 2025, he will need to get multiple fights this year and likely get a ranked opponent next. But, if he beats Cortes-Acosta it could put him in line for just that.

Robelis Despaigne Shares Prediction For Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

The next heavyweight title fight could very well be Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall for the undisputed heavyweight title.

It’s a fight many fans have wanted to see for quite some time and if it does come to fruition, Robelis Despaigne believes Aspinall would get his hand raised.

“That is a close fight, but if it’s a matter of momentum, I think that Aspinall can pull it off and win the crown,” Despaigne said. “But we know the quality that Jon Jones has, so he can always surprise.”

Regardless of who wins, the goal for Despaigne is to fight for the belt in 2025 and become the UFC heavyweight champion.