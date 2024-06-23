UFC champ Jon Jones granted ’50/50 Custody’ of his son, fans react: ‘Didn’t know he had a son

Jon Jones has been granted 50/50 custody of his son.

‘Bones’ announced the news on social media recently, much to the surprise of fight fans unaware that the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion even had a son.

“I was just granted 50/50 custody of my son, I’m the happiest dad in the world today,” Jones wrote on X.

Few other details were revealed regarding the situation, but the news was celebrated by many, including interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele who offered her congratulations to the consensus GOAT.

“Congratulations Jon,” she wrote. “God bless!”

Of course, not everyone was as kind as Daniele, many of them taking a dig at Jones with some even suggesting that the child would be worse off with ‘Bones’ in their life.

Besides his mystery son, Jon Jones is well known for being the father of three daughters he shares with his longtime fiancée Jessie Moses.

Jon Jones expected back inside the octagon before the end of 2024

After dominating the light heavyweight division for more than a decade, Jones took three years off from fighting to focus on a transition to heavyweight. That proved to pay off as ‘Bones’ made quick work of Ciryl Gane in his return at UFC 285, submitting ‘Bon Gamin’ in two minutes to claim the vacant heavyweight belt.

Jones has not defended the title, though that’s not entirely his fault. He was scheduled to square off with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last year, but a pectoral tear took him out of the fight, prompting the promotion to crown an interim champion. No official announcements have been made, but ‘Bones’ is expected to return to the Octagon in November for his fight with Miocic.