Nina-Marie Daniele dubbed ‘Cringe asf’ by unruly fight fan, Dana White responds: ‘Let’s get you outta here’

Dana White was quick to come to Nina-Marie Daniele’s defense after one unruly UFC fan dubbed her “cringe asf.”

Daniele, best known by her online persona Nina Drama, has taken MMA media by storm over the last couple of years with her series of viral interviews that would see her direct some fairly ridiculous and downright uncomfortable questions toward fighters.

But as is the case with any woman trying to infiltrate a largely male-populated sport, there are plenty of haters who believe Daniele doesn’t deserve to have a footprint in the fight game.

Recently, Daniele shared a post on Instagram to promote a Power Slap card going down during UFC 300 weekend. While most of the comments were flattering, one user named juxnitoe stood out as he demanded that someone, presumably Dana White, “get her out of the UFC.”

Instead of getting his wish, juxnitoe drew the wrath of the UFC CEO.

“She’s better then 100% of the media. Let’s get YOU outta here,” White wrote in response.

Nina-Marie Daniele is here to stay with you like it or not

Before invading the world of MMA, Nina-Marie Daniele was a successful model, posing for Playboy, Vogue, Michael Kors, and Victoria’s Secret Pink. She famously interviewed Khabib Nurmagomedov at his UFC Hall of Fame induction and has since built close-knit relationships with multiple of UFC’s biggest stars, namely former middleweight world champion Sean Strickland.

Since making her mark in mixed martial arts, Daniele has seen her social media presence explode with 3.8 million followers on TikTok, nearly two million on Instagram, and almost 170,000 on X.

Whether you love her or you hate her, it looks as though Daniele has received the stamp of approval from Dana White and that means she’s here to say.

And if you don’t like it, just remember that she could probably kick your ass.