Another year calls for Jon Jones firing more shots at Daniel Cormier.

On the six-year anniversary of their first fight back in 2015 that saw Jones outpoint Cormier over five rounds, the former decided to reflect on the contest by mocking the latter.

And in typical fashion, some of the tweets were deleted.

“On this day in history, I created a hater forever…” Jones initially tweeted before deleting it.

He followed it up by claiming Miocic was Cormier’s true rival since he was able to defeat him. That tweet remains up for the time being.

“Stipe is your rival I’m your superior.”

Stipe is your rival I’m your superior. — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 3, 2021

It’s not clear if Cormier said anything to provoke Jones or if this is just the latter continuing to stoke the flames of a rivalry that is still going strong even today.

It might even be a little uncalled for as Cormier was recently supportive of Jones receiving an immediate title shot in the heavyweight division and even had praise for him.

“I think he’s gonna get a title fight,” Cormier said. “And I don’t see anything wrong with that. I think for all he’s accomplished over the course of his career, if anyone is deserving of an immediate title shot it’s Jon Jones.

“I do believe when he gets to heavyweight and he’s competing there, he’s gonna be very successful. I’ve competed with the guy on a couple of occasions and felt him and seen him and experienced his skill level, and I do believe that with the skill he possesses, with the fighting style, and honestly the guy is smart, he’s a very smart fighter in there. I think he can take that and it will translate to him being successful at heavyweight.”

Those comments don’t seem to be indicative of a hater.

What do you make of Jones’ tweets?