Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier believes former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones deserves an immediate shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

Jones recently vacated his light heavyweight belt, announcing his move up to the heavyweight division. While the details of his heavyweight debut are unclear and not announced quite yet, it’s looking very possible that he’ll get an immediate shot at the winner of the presumed heavyweight title fight between champ Stipe Miocic and top contender Francis Ngannou.

Cormier, however, does believe Jones is deserving of such an opportunity.

“I think he’s gonna get a title fight,” Cormier told SCMP MMA. “And I don’t see anything wrong with that. I think for all he’s accomplished over the course of his career, if anyone is deserving of an immediate title shot it’s Jon Jones.”

While Jones and Cormier have one of the most well known heated rivalries in MMA history, Cormier doesn’t shy away from admitting that Jones is well set up for a very successful heavyweight run.

“I do believe when he gets to heavyweight and he’s competing there, he’s gonna be very successful,” added Cormier.

“I’ve competed with the guy on a couple of occasions and felt him and seen him and experienced his skill level, and I do believe that with the skill he possesses, with the fighting style, and honestly the guy is smart, he’s a very smart fighter in there.

“I think he can take that and it will translate to him being successful at heavyweight.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Daniel Cormier certainly can’t help but admit the greatness of Jones and knowing from experience, can see the former champ make a run in the heavyweight division. It wasn’t surprising, knowing how great of a human Cormier is.

What do you think of Cormier’s comments about Jones? Do you see Jones having a successful heavyweight run?