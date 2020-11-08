Jon Jones is still keeping an eye on his old division. The former UFC light-heavyweight king was clearly impressed with Glover Teixeira’s win over Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 13 main event last night.

“My mind is blown right now, don’t even know what to say,” Jones wrote on social media following the fight. Glover is the new GOAT. I’m proud to have beat this guy, I like him. Somebody give the man his shot.”

My mind is blown right now, don’t even know what to say — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Glovers the new goat — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

I’m proud to have beat this guy, I like him 🤙🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Somebody give the man his shot — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Jones has previously fought Teixeira Santos. The 32-year-old managed to get by both men but put in vastly contrasting performances. Jones beat Teixeira in a lopsided decision at UFC 172 back in 2014. In 2019 ‘Bones’ looked less impressive as he edged past Santos who some observers thought won the fight despite the face he suffered a severe injury during the bout.

Adding to his Twitter reactions to UFC Vegas 13, Jones explained why he glad to Teixeira topple the man who gave him one of his greatest ever tests, he wrote.

“So glad I don’t have to read tweets about running from Santos, If he would’ve won everyone would be talking mad trash tonight.”

So glad I don’t have to read tweets about running from Santos, If he would’ve won everyone would be talking mad trash tonight — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Jones relinquished his long-held UFC light heavyweight championship earlier this year to pursue fights at heavyweight. Since then Polish power puncher Jan Balchowicz has become the new 205lb champion. He did so by taking out Dominick Reyes inside two rounds at UFC 253.

On the same card, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defended his title with a similarly emphatic knockout win over the previously undefeated Paulo Costa. Since then it has been suggested ‘Stylebender’ will step up to 205lbs in an attempt to dethrone the newly crowned champion. However, Teixeira’s impressive performance at UFC Vegas 13 may have changed things for Blachowicz and UFC President Dana White who were just as impressed as Jones by the 41-year-olds performance.

Do you understand why Jon Jones was glad to see Thiago Santos lose?