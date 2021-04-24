Jon Jones has publicly stated that he has never asked for $30 million guaranteed for his heavyweight debut which was expected to come against Francis Ngannou for UFC gold.

‘Bones’ dropped his light-heavyweight title in 2020 and began preparing to compete with the baddest men on the planet.

During this time he’s also be negotiating a new deal with the UFC but talks appear to have reach an impasse.

Dana White recently claimed that Jones wants to be guaranteed $30 million in order to fight Ngannou and that’s not something the UFC boss is willing to do.

“In this deal, he’s talking he wants $30 million guaranteed,” White said on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“The way this works is, you know, these guys all share on the pay-per-view. You’ve just said yourself; you think this is going to be a big fight. I agree with you and think it’s going to be a big fight,” White continued. “Well, he will share in the profits of the fight. That’s how it works. That’s how you run a business and you don’t go broke.”

After seeing the quotes from White, Jones took to social media to deny asking for a $30 million.

“I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or…”

In the same interview, White revealed that the UFC is set to move on from talks with Jones and will now make a rematch between Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.

“We tried to work with Jon and you know, we eventually have to move on because realistically, and in all honesty, Derek Lewis is the guy who deserves the fight.

“Derrick Lewis is a heavyweight who beat Francis Ngannou. He’s looked good in his last couple of fights. He’s ranked in the top three I think and he deserves the fight. So, that’s the fight that should happen. We’ll just roll and do what we do. When Jon’s ready he’ll let us know.”

Who do you think is lying about the $30M? Dana White or Jon Jones?