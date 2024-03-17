Francis Ngannou feels like ‘Boxing owes him something’ following his devastating KO loss to Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou isn’t done just yet.

‘The Predator’ returned to the squared circle on Friday, March 8, for a showdown with the WBC’s top-ranked heavyweight contender, Anthony Joshua. The bout emanated from Kingdom Arena, the same venue where Ngannou went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, and nearly defeated ‘The Gypsy King’ in his critically acclaimed pro boxing debut.

Unfortunately, things would not go quite as well for Ngannou the second time around. The former UFC heavyweight champion was sat down by Joshua in back-to-back rounds before being blasted with a vicious right hand that sent Ngannou crashing to the canvas.

Many assumed that Francis Ngannou would head back to the world of mixed martial arts to make his long-awaited debut for the Professional Fighters League following the loss. However, ‘The Predator’ appears to have different plans. In a video on Ngannou’s YouTube channel, he reveals that a third boxing match could be next and admitted to feeling like boxing “owes” him something after his brutal defeat in the ‘Knockout Chaos’ headliner.

Francis Ngannou might not be done with boxing just yet 👀



“What’s next for me, maybe a third boxing match. I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took out of me.



I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this. I slept but I… pic.twitter.com/IQTMbrjynW — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 16, 2024

“What’s next for me? Maybe a third boxing match,” Ngannou said. “I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took out of me. I think my ego will not let me step back and let go of this without doing everything to reinstall and prove to the world that I am the man of this job. I can do it, you know. I slipped, but I didn’t fall. I stumbled, but I didn’t fall. “I think if I go back, train, learn from it, and use it as an advantage and experience for my personal growth, I think it will not be a loss. I will be able to reverse it and make it a victory. A life victory. Not only a sports victory.”

Could We See Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder next?

We’re not sure if anyone is clamoring to see Francis Ngannou step back inside the boxing ring, but if he does, one of the names already being tossed around is Deontay Wilder. Holder of the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is considered to be one of the most dangerous punchers in the game, though he has struggled to find his way into the win column as of late.

After absorbing back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury, Wilder bounced back with a first-round knockout of Robert Helenius. Sadly, he followed up the quick finish with a lackluster performance against Joseph Parker in December 2023, losing via unanimous decision to the 35-3 fighter.

With both men coming off losses, it could be a perfect pairing. And if not, Francis Ngannou still has 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament winner Renan Ferreira eagerly waiting to welcome him to the Smart Cage.