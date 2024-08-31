Jon Jones comfortable with legacy, declines Tom Aspinall fight: ‘I’ll leave you with blue balls’

Amid his bold comments aimed at fellow heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall ahead of his own expected return at UFC 309 later this year, Jon Jones appears comfortable in his expected decision to avoid a title unification clash with the British favorite.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he made his divisional bow a weight class higher back in March of last year, submitting Ciryl Gane with a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win.

As for Atherton native, Aspinall, the current interim champion co-headlined UFC 304 back in July, defending that crown in a dominant first round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes, avenging his sole defeat in the promotion to boot in an impressive stoppage win.

And earlier this week, Rochester native, Jones appeared to reach tipping point on his rivalry with the British fighter, aiming some vulgar comments in his direction on social media.

“This dude (Tom Aspinall) literally has my large black c*ck in his mouth every week,” Jon Jones posted in the comments section on his official Instagram account. “I’m flattered. I absolutely guarantee he will not win more world championships than me. That’s truly all that matters at the end of the day. There’s been many champions, no one like me. I sleep good at night.”

Jon Jones appears to rule out Tom Aspinall fight again

And over the course of the weekend, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones claimed he would likely leave Aspinall “blue-balled” and would skirt a desired title unification showdown after he returns against Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden.

“Maybe I’ll leave you with blue balls, but my legacy will be just fine,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “I’ve done way too much work in this game. There’s people around the world that’s been watching me fight since they can remember. He would have to go on and win like 10 championships at least in order for that to happen. The work I put in, that body of work ain’t getting touch no time soon.”