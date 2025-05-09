UFC Champ Jon Jones: “I’d Beat Daniel Cormier Worse at Heavyweight – I Kick Way Harder Now”

UFC champion Jon Jones believes that he’d beat Daniel Cormier pretty convincingly if they collided at heavyweight.

As we know, Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He has achieved some truly incredible things in the sport, and if he’s able to pick up a win over Tom Aspinall in their seemingly inevitable superfight, nobody could argue against him being the GOAT.

One man who knows what it’s like to battle it out with Jon Jones is none other than Daniel Cormier. The two rivals fought twice with Jon getting the win on both occasions, although the latter of those two victories was later overturned to a no contest as a result of ‘Bones’ testing positive for a banned substance.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones was asked to give his thoughts on what would happen if he wound up fighting Cormier again – but this time, at heavyweight, not 205 pounds.

Jon Jones’ view on heavyweight bout vs Daniel Cormier

“Peak ‘Bones’ vs. peak DC at heavyweight? I believe I beat Daniel Cormier at heavyweight worse than I beat him at light heavyweight. I feel like my speed has transferred over in a way that his hasn’t. I think I beat him up pretty worse at heavyweight. I kick harder. I punch harder as a heavyweight, but I kick a lot harder. They’ve seen what my kicks did to him [in] the first fight.”

For Jon Jones, the focus is now solely on facing Tom Aspinall – or actively avoiding him, depending on how he wants to approach the situation.

Either way, nobody will ever know for sure whether or not Jon would’ve been able to get the job done against Cormier at heavyweight. What we do know, though, is that it would’ve been absolute cinema.