Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones claims that he is now 60 days sober since his incident in Las Vegas.

Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson and after his induction is when he got into some hot water with the law. Jones had a domestic dispute with his fiancee and ended up having the police called on him that same night. He still claims he never put his hands on his fiancee, although reports said she had blood on her face when police arrived. Jones also headbutted a police car that night.

Since then, Jones says he had been sober for 60 days. The only discrepancy is that the incident was 58 days ago. It could be that Jones is just rounding the number up and if he truly is sober, than that is a positive step forward for Jones. He has struggled with sobriety for a long time in his career, which is something Dana White brought up in the past. Sober or intoxicated, there is no excuse for Jones’s actions, especially if he did hit his fiancee.

Jon Jones took to Twitter to address his sobriety

“ ‘Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.’ My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting”

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 21, 2021

Jones has recently been training at a Greg Jackson affiliate gym in Tacoma just minutes away from his old Jackson-Wick training camp, where he was asked to leave after the Vegas incident.

Jones has also been training with Henry Cejudo, in preparation for his heavyweight debut. Cejudo claimed that by him helping out Jones, it was making him a happier and better person. It is also rumored that Jones is in talks to have a grappling match against Jake Hager (WWE star Jack Swagger).

Only time will tell if Jones continue to stay sober and stay on the path he is on now. For his career and home life, many hope that Jones stays sober and on the right path.

What do you make of Jon Jones’s sobriety?

