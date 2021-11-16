Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo has given an explanation as to why he’s training alongside former two-time light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones at Fight Ready in Arizona — as well as directing his now-infamous phrase, “bend the knee” to Jones’ former rival, and fellow former duel-weight champion, Daniel Cormier.



Cejudo, who announced his retirement following his UFC 249 bantamweight title defense against former two-time division best, Dominick Cruz back in May of last year — has been continuously linked with a return to active competition in the form of outings against the quartet of Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling, and Deiveson Figueiredo, however, a return has yet to come to fruition.



For Jones, the Albuquerque resident was recently suspended from attending long-time home base, Jackson-Wink MMA in New Mexico amid his September arrest by head coach, Mike Winkeljohn — before confirming himself that he had completely parted ways with the Albuquerque-based outfit.



Footage emerged last week of Jones training in Arizona alongside the aforenoted, Cejudo — leading to a rather tongue-in-cheek comment from the abovementioned, Cormier — an arch-rival of Jones during their respective light heavyweight runs.

Henry Cejudo defends his decision to help train Jon Jones – a past-foe of Daniel Cormier



Responding to Cormier’s comments, Cejudo posted a tweet claiming that fellow sport greats need to help each other.



“You know I love you @dc_mma [Daniel Cormier],” Henry Cejudo tweeted. “But legends got to take care of legends. Us [goat emojis{ gotta take care of each other. But if you don’t like it DC, I got three words for ya. #bendtheknee #TripleCandSchmo #JonJones.“

You know I love you @dc_mma, but legends got to take care of legends. Us 🐐🐐 gotta take care of each other. But if you don't like it DC, I got three words for ya 🧎🏾‍♂️ #bendtheknee #TripleCandSchmo #JonJones



👑👓: https://t.co/kxavYFx8si pic.twitter.com/Z6eYurWWAd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 15, 2021

Speaking with The Schmo, Henry Cejudo reiterated claims that a happy Jones is going to prove to be a successful Jones.

“Daniel [Cormier], you know I love you my man, you’re retired just like me, as a legend” Henry Cejudo said. “I am a legend, but as a legend, we’ve got to take care of other legends whether you guys had beef or not. I believe, a happy Jon Jones is a successful Jones. And I think we’ve got to take care of each other. We’ve got to take care of our brothers. It’s a certain fraternity, it’s like the world championships or the Olympic club that we always got to watch out for each other. That’s all it is. But if you don’t like it ‘DC’, you can do me a favor and bend the knee to ‘King Triple C’.“

