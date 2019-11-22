Jon Jones Claims He’s Done Beefing With Israel Adesanya Until 2021

Spread the word!













Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have gone at it again, but this seems to have been the final straw.

With a new meme trend going around social media, Adesanya took the opportunity to take a shot at Jones on Twitter. Here’s what he had to say.

With a new meme trend going around social media, Adesanya took the opportunity to take a shot at Jones on Twitter. Here's what he had to say.

Already had one in the chamber from last week if that boy wanna say sumn’ stupid.

I got full clips double parked!! #deadpool #mememajesty https://t.co/KUd7wHJ6mC pic.twitter.com/fPyqP1RDFB — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 22, 2019

It didn't take long for Jones to respond, who said he will no longer be beefing with Adesanya until 2021, where Adesanya said he plans on fighting Jones in a superfight inside Raiders Stadium.

“Be sure to tell your kids how I made my first million at age 23, let them know I accomplish records you never came close to. Let them know you had the chance to fight me but you didn’t want to get Mayweather’d and decided to make an excuse. Bro I’m done replying to you.”

Be sure to tell your kids how I made my first million at age 23, let them know I accomplish records you never came close to. Let them know you had the chance to fight me but you didn’t want to get Mayweather’d and decided to make an excuse. Bro I’m done replying to you. https://t.co/4WhmRdMmJ1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

“Bro ur gaining some popularity, I’ve seen so many popular fighters come and go over these years. Statistically we’re nowhere on the same level, I’m going to start treating you that way. You get no more responses out of me until 2021, I’ll be interested to hear your excuse then.”

Bro ur gaining some popularity, I’ve seen so many popular fighters come and go over these years. Statistically we’re nowhere on the same level, I’m going to start treating you that way. You get no more responses out of me until 2021, I’ll be interested to hear your excuse then. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

“Respect the game son. Im the lion, you’re my little village boy.”

Respect the game son. Im the lion, you’re my little village boy. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

For now, Jones and Adesanya will focus on defending their respective titles. Whether or not they eventually meet inside the Octagon down the line remains to be seen.

What do you think about Jones claiming he’s done beefing with Adesanya until 2021? Will the pair eventually fight?