UFC president Dana White has once again assured Francis Ngannou that former light-heavyweight king, Jon Jones will not skip the queue for a shot at the heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic.

Jones took to social media yesterday to make his case for an immediate title shot over Ngannou who has picked up four consecutive first-round knockout wins over top contenders.

“Stipe doesn’t want to fight Francis again because the first fight really wasn’t close,” Jones wrote. “Looking at it from Stipe’s point of view, fighting Francis again is definitely more of a lose situation than a win. Stipe asked for a new challenge, why not fight the light heavyweight goat? Besides we’re way closer in size. What’s more exciting than that? By the time he heals up my body weight should be right where it needs to be. This fight lines up perfectly. Stipe versus Francis is high risk low reward. Stipe versus myself actually makes a lot of sense for both of us. Now you actually have a super fight. Stipe loses the fight is gone”

White told media at the Contender Series that Jones won’t get a shot over Ngannou who has more than earned his rematch against Mioicic with two years of hard work.

“No, he can’t jump over Francis,” White said. “Francis has earned his spot. If you think about it, what was the date that Francis last fought for the title in Boston? He fought Stipe in Boston in 2018. He’s been grinding for two years now and he deserves a shot.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

The UFC boss is instead interested in matching Jones with the former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar who has recently become a free agent after opting against re-signing with the WWE. As of right now, it is unclear if the 43-year-old has any interest in fighting again. Lesnar has fought inside the Octagon since facing off against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016.

Do you agree with Dana White? Should Francis Ngannou get the next heavyweight title shot over Jon Jones?

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter