The newest addition to the UFC heavyweight division, Jon Jones has taken to social media to state his case for the next shot at the heavyweight champion, Stipe Mioic who is expected to rematch Francis Ngannou next.

Jones recently surrendered his light-heavyweight title and announced his intention to compete at heavyweight. UFC boss Dana White has since said the plan remains for Ngannou to challenge for the heavyweight title once again much to the annoyance of Miocic who would prefer to fight someone else.

“Francis (Ngannou) isn’t exciting to me, already put on a 25-minute clinic on how to beat him. Want a new challenge! Would love to box,” Miocic said on Instagram.

Jones has now reacted to Miocic’s comments and is seemingly trying to use to skip over Ngannou and challenge the champ sooner than many had expected. ‘Bones’ took to social media to make his case in a series of tweets, he wrote.

“Stipe doesn’t want to fight Francis again because the first fight really wasn’t close. Looking at it from Stipe’s point of view, fighting Francis again is definitely more of a lose situation than a win. Stipe asked for a new challenge, why not fight the light heavyweight goat? Besides we’re way closer in size. What’s more exciting than that? By the time he heals up my body weight should be right where it needs to be. This fight lines up perfectly. Stipe versus Francis is high risk low reward. Stipe versus myself actually makes a lot of sense for both of us. Now you actually have a super fight. Stipe loses the fight is gone”

Jones is certainly worthy of an immediate title shot in this new division. Although it would be extremely harsh to overlook Ngannou who is on fire right now. The Cameroonian knockout artist has scored four consecutive first round finishes against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Who do you want to see take on Stipe Miocic next? Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou?

