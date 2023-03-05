Jon Jones claps back at Francis Ngannou’s post-fight jab: “Francis is a big ol p***y.”

The newly crowned heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, didn’t mince any words as he responded to Francis Ngannou’s post-fight remarks.

UFC 285 marked the return of the former Light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones as he stepped up a weight class to challenge the number one ranked Heavyweight in the UFC roster, Ciryl Gane. There were many questions leading up to this fight, most of which circulated around Jones’ three-year layoff, however, it only took Bones 2 minutes and 4 seconds to claim the Heavyweight title. The incredibly impressive performance had nearly everyone crowning Jones as the greatest ever, but one Francis Ngannou took that moment to remind the people who the last undisputed UFC Heavyweight champion really was.

“Good job Jonny Boy Sincerely, The heavyweight king.”

When Jon Jones was made aware of Ngannou’s comments, he didn’t hold back as he responded with a short and sweet message.

“Francis is a big ol p***y.” Jones slightly elaborated on his first statement with, “I love that quote. I love it. All that muscle with a big ass p***y. Excuse me, I’m so sorry [laughs].”

Jon Jones dismisses Francis Ngannou’s claim of being the Heavyweight king

During the three-year layoff, as Jon Jones built up his heavyweight frame, there were several attempts by the UFC to set up Ngannou vs Jones for the heavyweight belt. That seemed to be the next great challenge in Jones’ career but after a relationship breakdown between Ngannou and the UFC brass, due to contract terms, Ngannou left the company as the heavyweight champion.

Although Jones has been respectful toward Ngannou leading up to his heavyweight fight, there were moments where he called out the former UFC champion and hinted at the fact that he was scared of fighting him. However, it seems as if this will be one of those MMA ‘What ifs’ as Dana White said earlier in the week that Francis Ngannou would never fight in the UFC again.

But, if the two could ever iron out their differences, Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou would undoubtedly be one of the biggest fights in MMA history, especially with this bad blood brewing.