Ciryl Gane reacts to 1st round submission loss vs. Jon Jones: “I’m really angry.”

Ciryl Gane has reacted to his first-round submission loss to Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 285.

In the headlining fight of UFC 285, Ciryl Gane faced off against all-time MMA great, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. The former 205lb champion was making the move up to heavyweight, in order to compete with Gane for the vacant title. Many speculated that Gane’s size and punching power would be too much for Jones. However, the former 205lb champ would need less than 5 minutes to take ‘Bon Gamin’ down, and lock up a submission.

Understandably, Ciryl Gane is extremely frustrated with the loss. Speaking with the media in the post-fight press conference, he would state:

“This is a real loss. This is the first real loss I have. When I think about the loss against Francis, it was not a big loss for me. I learned, but it was not too big. But this one is so painful. This one is a real loss. Now this is the past. I must go forward to see the future. I’m going to go straight back to the gym.”

“I’m disappointed, of course,” Gane said. “The biggest feeling is really angry about myself. (I’m) really angry because, yes, we accepted this fight. It was not a short notice, but the time was not too longer. But man, we worked a lot. We worked a lot and we spent a lot of time with my team, with my sparring partners. I’m really angry at myself because I spent a lot of time with my partners and my coaches and my family. It didn’t have a good (reflection) during the fight. I’m really angry.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

When looking at the positives, Gane took little to no damage and should be able to return to action soon. Tom Aspinall is nearing full recovery from his injury and would be a perfect opponent for the Frenchman, especially if the UFC returns to Paris this year.

