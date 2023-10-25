Jon Jones set for 8 month sidelining after UFC 295 exit, slated for surgery after pectoral tendon tear

Undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is set for a period of 8 months on the sidelines, after the Endicott native suffered a torn pectoral tendon in the run-up to his UFC 295 title fight defnese against Stipe Miocic next month – forcing his withdrawal from the flagship event.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and current heavyweight titleholder, was slated to headline UFC 295 next month at Madison Square Garden in New York, however, overnight, promotional CEO, Dana White confirmed how the former had suffered a torn pectoral tendon whilst training his wrestling, forcing his withdrawal from the bout.

As a result, the organization have still scrambled to add a second title fight to UFC 295 in Jon Jones’ absence, with incoming title challenger, Stipe Miocic also pulled from the pay-per-view card in the process.

Subsequently, an interim heavyweight championship fight between the surging challenges, Sergei Pavlovich, and Tom Aspinall has been added to ‘The Big Apple’ event next month at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones set for 8 month sidelining after UFC 295 title fight exit

Providing an update on Jones’ condition following the cancellation of his fight with Miocic next month, UFC boss, White confirmed how the heavyweight gold holder is set for a period of 8 months away from the Octagon, as he undergoes a surgical procedure to address his tendon tear.

BREAKING NEWS…………… Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. Main Event is Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira. #UFC295 is LIVE at MSG on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/SaPAwpyHi2 — danawhite (@danawhite) October 25, 2023

Sidelined from the Octagon since March of this year, Jones most recently snapped a three-year-plus hiatus from the sport with a stunning opening round win over former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane with a guillotine choke in their vacant title fight.

Amid his injury setback, reports this morning have suggested that the promotion still hope to book a long-awaited heavyweight title fight between Jones and Miocic at some point in 2024.

Do you expect to see Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic next year?