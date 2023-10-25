Breaking – Jon Jones out of UFC 295 return due to injury, interim title fight now drafted onto card

Undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is officially out of next month’s championship fight against former titleholder, Stipe Miocic, after he suffered a tendon tear overnight whilst training ahead of his UFC 295 return, forcing the cancellation of their undisputed heavyweight championship bout.

And as per UFC CEO, Dana White, with Jones injured, Miocic has also been pulled from the Madison Square Garden card to boot, while an interim championship bout between surging Russian knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich, and British heavyweight contender, Tom Aspinall has now been added to the New York City event.

Jon Jones forced off of UFC 295 card due to injury

Remaining on the card and receiving a promotion, Czech Republic native, Jiri Prochazka now takes on former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira in a vacant light heavyweight championship fight – now in a headlining bout.

“BREAKING NEWS……….. Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship,” Dana White posted on his official X account. “Main event is Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira.”

As per promotional leader, White, Endicott native, Jon Jones is set for a period of up to 8 months on the sidelines, after he torn a tendon attached to his pectoral muscle whilst drilling wrestling ahead of his fight with Miocic next month at UFC 295, resulting in his removal from the card in New York.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion, had only returned from a three-year-plus hiatus from active competition back in March of this year, landing a vacant heavyweight championship triumph with a first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane.

Ranked number two in the official heavyweight pile, Pavlovich has turned in six consecutive victories, most recently landing a first round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in an April main event clash.

As for Atherton native, Aspinall, the number four rated challenger returned to the Octagon back in July, flattening Marcin Tybura with a blistering first round knockout in his return from a debilitating knee injury.

