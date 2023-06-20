Beloved UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik went toe-to-toe with his chair during a recent podcast appearance, and things did not go his way. Or did it?

Speaking with ‘Big Gun’ Brian Petrie and ex-UFC star Kenny Florian to discuss the upcoming UFC Jacksonville card, Jon Anik casually sat back in his chair. Seconds later, he was on the floor after the chair buckled under the pressure faster than Ciryl Gane facing Jon Jones.

We’re gonna go ahead and score that one 10-9 in favor of the chair.

Fans React to Jon Anik’s Tumble

Clearly, Jon Anik was a good sport about the blunder, even insisting that they keep the incident as part of the full podcast. Needless to say, MMA fans were left laughing hysterically and sharing their own hilarious takes on the incident. “Anik is a FANTASTIC announcer but this clearly the greatest work he’s ever done! Congrats Jon!!!!,” one user on Twitter exclaimed.

Another fan saw it as a missed opportunity to brilliantly plug one of the UFC’s most prominent sponsors. “I cant believe he missed out on an opportunity to pop up and say brought to you by modelo especial.”

One Twitter user even plans to use it as a parenting opportunity. “Thanks @Jon_Anik for giving me this to show my son, as to what happens when you lean back in your chair!”

But for our money, the winner is the official Twitter account for the Anik & Florian podcast.

Jon Anik will be back on the call this Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for UFC Jacksonville, headlined by a high-stakes featherweight main event featuring one-time UFC interim title challenger Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. In the co-main event of the evening, fan-favorite Amanda Ribas will return for a flyweight clash against Maycee Barber. Both women will be looking to work their way up the rankings in hopes of securing a title fight in the future.

Welterweight mainstay Neil Magny will also be back in action, squaring off with Phil Rowe in the featured preliminary bout.