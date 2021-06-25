Amanda Ribas seems to be staking her claim to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s NMF (Nicest Motherf*cker) title.

The fan favourite took to social media to issue an unconventional call out to fellow strawweight fighter, Yan Xiaonan.

“Heyy @yanxiaonan how are you?” Ribas wrote. “I was thinking..almost all fighters in our weight division have a scheduled fight..How about schedule ours too? I think it would be a GREAAT fight”

Ribas has been out of action since suffering her first Octagon defeat against Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257 in January. Rodriguez caught Ribas early in round two and follow up well to get the TKO finish.

The Brazilian was booked to fight Angela Hill on June 5 at UFC Vegas 28 but unfortunately, Ribas was pulled from the fight due to COVID-19 protocols. Hill has since been booked to face Tecia Torres in an eagerly anticipated rematch which is set to take place at UFC 265.

Ribas is apparently done waiting for the UFC to match her and now has taken things into her own hands by calling out Xiaonan who is always coming off a loss.

The Chinese title contender seemed to be just one fight away from a shot at UFC gold before she fell to defeat against the former strawweight champion, Carla Esparza. ‘The Cookie Monster’ used her elite-level wrestling to dominate Xiaonan throughout their UFC Vegas 27 fight which ended in a second-round TKO win for Esparza.

Do you want to see Amanda Ribas vs. Yan Xiaonan?