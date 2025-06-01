Jon Anik: Kayla Harrison Could Be the Face of the UFC if she Captures Bantamweight Gold “Her story is unbelievable”

UFC commentator Jon Anik isn’t holding back on his predictions for the future of mixed martial arts, especially when it comes to Kayla Harrison. Kayla Harrison is set to make her biggest splash yet at UFC 316, where she’ll challenge Julianna Peña for the women’s bantamweight title on June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This co-main event marks Peña’s first title defense in her second reign as champion, but all eyes are on Harrison, the Olympic judoka turned MMA powerhouse, who enters as a heavy betting favorite.

Kayla Harrison’s Shot at UFC Glory Could Change Women’s MMA Forever

In a recent statement, Anik drew a clear line between global and domestic star power. Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, he explained:

“Global traction is different than domestic momentum and traction, and I think that’s an important distinction here. Because I think Ilia Topuria globally has a ton of traction, but I can’t sit here and suggest that he’s some massive superstar in the United States of America. Kayla Harrison has the potential to be a face—if not the face—of women’s mixed martial arts if she has the undisputed UFC bantamweight championship around her shoulder. “And not once, but twice, she struck Olympic gold representing the stars and stripes of the United States of America. Her story, too, is unbelievable—the adopted children, you know, for her family. I’d love to see Kayla Harrison’s story really get told on a huge scale, especially in the US.”

Kayla Harrison’s resume is hard to ignore. She captured Olympic gold in judo not once, but twice, flying the flag for the United States in 2012 and 2016. After dominating the mats, she made the leap to MMA.

Since joining the UFC in 2024, Harrison has wasted no time making her presence felt. She debuted at the landmark UFC 300, submitting former champion Holly Holm in the second round, a statement finish that immediately established her as a force in the division. Her sophomore outing came against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307, where Harrison overcame adversity, an awful weight cut, to earn a dominant unanimous decision. In both bouts, her judo pedigree and top control proved overwhelming.

Kayla Harrison’s transition from the PFL, where she was a two-time lightweight champion, to the UFC has been seamless. Her MMA record stands at an imposing 18-1, with six knockouts, seven submissions, and nine first-round finishes.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Kayla Harrison reacts to having her hand raised in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Now, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Harrison is set for a shot at the undisputed UFC bantamweight championship, a match that could cement her as the face of women’s MMA and, if Anik’s vision comes to pass, perhaps the UFC itself. With her Olympic pedigree, unbeaten MMA record, and a personal story that goes beyond the cage – raising adopted children, Harrison’s next fight is a chance to rewrite the narrative of what it means to be a superstar in combat sports.