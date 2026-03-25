Senior UFC Commentator Concedes “It Hasn’t Been A Great Few Weeks” Amid Criticism Of Recent Card Quality

A prominent voice within the UFC has also acknowledged a noticeable dip in the quality of recent cards.

There has been growing discontent among fans and pundits alike toward the world’s leading MMA promotion, as its 2026 matchmaking has come under fire for failing to deliver marquee appeal, compelling storylines, and truly engaging fights.

Despite the surge on the commercial front following the landmark $7.7 billion Paramount broadcast deal, expectations for stronger fight cards have largely gone unmet, with many viewing the overall quality of the lineup as disappointing across recent numbered events.

Although there’s no definitive factor for the perceived decline in UFC cards, it’s often attributed to a combination of an increasingly crowded event schedule, modest compensation for lower-tier fighters, and the transition period as the previous generation of icons phase out without immediate replacements emerging.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: An overhead view of the Octagon in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Jon Anik Admits Recent UFC Cards Have Struggled To Deliver

During a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, Jon Anik and Ray Longo weighed in on last weekend’s UFC London event, which drew heavy criticism from fans over its absence of marquee names and underwhelming matchups. The veteran MMA coach admitted he didn’t watch the Fight Night card live, revealing that his enthusiasm has waned to the point where he now passes on several UFC events.

Anik aligned with Longo’s view, reflecting the mounting dissatisfaction around the recent run of UFC events. The veteran play-by-play voice suggested that the current matchmaking has been lacking, with multiple recent cards failing to meet expectations.

“We’re not talking about the co-main event,” Anik said. “We’re not talking about CLD’s win over Roman Dolidze even though Christian Leroy Duncan maybe deserves a minute or two because it’s not largely compelling.”

“Sometimes there’s ebb and flow. I can’t wait to just scream through my fu*king neck at UFC 327 in a few weeks. That’s the thing. I can have an honest conversation like this and tell you that I’m going to put my promotional best foot forward in a couple of weeks, and we have a tremendous car,d and we’re going to blow it out, and I can’t wait for that, but yeah, it hasn’t been a great few weeks, to be sure.”

The promotion’s next numbered card, UFC 327, is set for April 11 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and will feature a championship doubleheader. In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka faces Carlos Ulberg for the vacant title.

Meanwhile, reigning flyweight champion Joshua Van is slated to make his first title defense against Tatsuro Taira in the co-main event.