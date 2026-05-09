Grant Dawson Submits Mateusz Rębecki in Wild Back-and-Forth Brawl – UFC 328 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rębecki - UFC 328 Highlights

Grant Dawson survived a knockdown in the second to secure a slick third-round submission victory over Mateusz Rębecki at UFC 328.

Dawson landed a big shot early, connecting with a head kick as Rębecki attempted to catch it. With his opponent backpedalling early, Dawson shot in for a takedown and quickly transitioned to Rębecki’s back. Dawson looked to lock in a rear-naked choke, but Rębecki fought his way out of the maneuver and took top control with just over a minute to go in the first round.

Dawson climbed back to his feet with ease as Rębecki looked to maintain control with a body lock. As the clock wound down, Rębecki landed a slick uppercut as Dawson separated, but it likely wasn’t enough to swing the scorecards in his favor.

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During an exchange in the opening minute of the second, Rębecki landed a booming right hand that dropped Dawson. Rębecki swarmed in looking for a finish, but Rębecki ultimately opted to clinch against the fence, much to the chagrin of the commentary team.

Rębecki was unable to find the finish, but he continued to connect, landing a nasty straight left that helped him seal the round and even things up going into the third.

Rębecki came out looking for a takedown immediately in the third. That decision backfired as Dawson immediately took his back and started fishing for a rear-naked choke. He finally cinched it in with less than 20 seconds on the clock, forcing Rębecki to tap out.

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Official Result: Grant Dawson def. Mateusz Rębecki via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:42 of Round 3.

Check out highlights from Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rębecki at UFC 328:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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