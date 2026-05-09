Grant Dawson Submits Mateusz Rębecki in Wild Back-and-Forth Brawl – UFC 328 Highlights

Grant Dawson survived a knockdown in the second to secure a slick third-round submission victory over Mateusz Rębecki at UFC 328.

Dawson landed a big shot early, connecting with a head kick as Rębecki attempted to catch it. With his opponent backpedalling early, Dawson shot in for a takedown and quickly transitioned to Rębecki’s back. Dawson looked to lock in a rear-naked choke, but Rębecki fought his way out of the maneuver and took top control with just over a minute to go in the first round.

Dawson climbed back to his feet with ease as Rębecki looked to maintain control with a body lock. As the clock wound down, Rębecki landed a slick uppercut as Dawson separated, but it likely wasn’t enough to swing the scorecards in his favor.

During an exchange in the opening minute of the second, Rębecki landed a booming right hand that dropped Dawson. Rębecki swarmed in looking for a finish, but Rębecki ultimately opted to clinch against the fence, much to the chagrin of the commentary team.

Rębecki was unable to find the finish, but he continued to connect, landing a nasty straight left that helped him seal the round and even things up going into the third.

Rębecki came out looking for a takedown immediately in the third. That decision backfired as Dawson immediately took his back and started fishing for a rear-naked choke. He finally cinched it in with less than 20 seconds on the clock, forcing Rębecki to tap out.

Official Result: Grant Dawson def. Mateusz Rębecki via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:42 of Round 3.

Check out highlights from Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rębecki at UFC 328:

Se terminoooó 🥵 Dawson termina al polaco en los últimos segundos del round 3️⃣ #UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/UyOmxGqTTi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 10, 2026

WHAT A COMEBACK 👏@DawsonGrant20y1 locks in the RNC at the end of RD3!



[ #UFC328 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1Nq3RVLYlV — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2026