Grant Dawson Submits Mateusz Rębecki in Wild Back-and-Forth Brawl – UFC 328 Highlights
Grant Dawson survived a knockdown in the second to secure a slick third-round submission victory over Mateusz Rębecki at UFC 328.
Dawson landed a big shot early, connecting with a head kick as Rębecki attempted to catch it. With his opponent backpedalling early, Dawson shot in for a takedown and quickly transitioned to Rębecki’s back. Dawson looked to lock in a rear-naked choke, but Rębecki fought his way out of the maneuver and took top control with just over a minute to go in the first round.
Dawson climbed back to his feet with ease as Rębecki looked to maintain control with a body lock. As the clock wound down, Rębecki landed a slick uppercut as Dawson separated, but it likely wasn’t enough to swing the scorecards in his favor.
During an exchange in the opening minute of the second, Rębecki landed a booming right hand that dropped Dawson. Rębecki swarmed in looking for a finish, but Rębecki ultimately opted to clinch against the fence, much to the chagrin of the commentary team.
Rębecki was unable to find the finish, but he continued to connect, landing a nasty straight left that helped him seal the round and even things up going into the third.
Rębecki came out looking for a takedown immediately in the third. That decision backfired as Dawson immediately took his back and started fishing for a rear-naked choke. He finally cinched it in with less than 20 seconds on the clock, forcing Rębecki to tap out.
Official Result: Grant Dawson def. Mateusz Rębecki via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:42 of Round 3.