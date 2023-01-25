Johnny Walker targets Jon Jones at heavyweight in the future: “I’m still coming.”

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker has some pretty lofty goals in his future. The Brazilian athlete wants to pick up two world titles in the UFC and defeat Jon Jones.

The Brazilian fighter is currently focused on improving his skills. The 30-year-old athlete has jumped to different famed MMA gyms. Initially, he worked with IF Team in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, then moved to Tristar Gym in Montreal, Canada, and currently, he is with SBG in Dublin, Ireland. Thus far in the UFC, he has earned a 6-4 record at light heavyweight with all of his wins coming by way of TKO or Submission. Most recently, he is on a two-fight win streak with victories over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig.

Now, Johnny Walker wants two UFC world titles and Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. Jones is one of the all-time greats in MMA history who created an incredible legacy at light heavyweight and will be making his heavyweight debut later this year.

Johnny Walker wants Jon Jones

After his first-round TKO win over Paul Craig, Walker spoke to the media at the UFC 283 post-fight press conference. He outlined his goals by comparing himself to Daniel Cormier, a former two-division UFC champion. Walker said:

“It’s my dream as well [to win two divisional belts] and this guy did [Daniel Cormier] I want to be on his level someday. I want to be a good wrestler as well, improve all of my skills, bring it up because I want to be there. I want to be ready to do what he did.”

The no. 8 ranked fighter at light heavyweight Johnny Walker added:

“I know it’s a huge thing to do. He’s a special fighter, he’s a motivation not just for me, but for everyone else. He’s a big, big motivation and I want to do what he did. I’m coming, [Jon Jones], I’m still coming.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Mania]

See the full post-fight press conference below: