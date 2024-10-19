Johnny Eblen remains unbeaten in Bellator title defense against Fabian Edwards

With the Bellator middleweight world title on the line, Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards threw down in a rematch featured on the PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants. Eblem was looking to remain unbeaten while Edwards was looking to avenge a prior loss.

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

Early in round 1, the US-born wrestler Johnny Eblen was looking to establish range using his kicks to the head and body, Fabian Edwards was able to land sharp counters and get back to the center. A massive cross landed from Eblen sending Edwards reeling backwards and the two began to scramble in the clinch.

Half way through round 1, Eblen ducked and ran in for a takedown, picked up Edwards and slammed him three times in a row, and tripped him a fourth. But each time Edwards was able pop back to his feet.

A series of teep kicks from Fabian Edwards seemed to find a home in round 2. A counter rear cross landed on Eblen who then shot for a takedown against smart cage. With half guard locked in, Edwards worked back to his feet just for the US-born wrestler to slam him back down again. Back on their feet, the Jamaican-English athlete was able to land some impressive flurries including an elbow against the Bellator middleweight champion.

Edwards seemed to find his range in round 3 landing sharp kicks to the leg and body of his opponent, while controlling the lead hand. His work paid off as he landed a sharp rear cross against Eblen to counter the champion’s jab.

Eblen ducked low and was able to secure a takedown half way through the round. After working back to his feet, Edwards for right to work landing kicks on his US-born opponent including a flying knee.

Early in round four, Eblen landed a rear hook that lit up the live audience in Saudi Arabia. Controlling the lead hand, Edwards slammed teep kicks agains the body of his opponent. After ducking under a punch, the US-based athlete secured a takedown and landed a few kneed and his opponent worked back to his feet.

After getting poked in the eye early in the fifth round, Eblen got aggressive landing a head kick and a cross before getting kicked in the groin. After a brief pause, Edwards was spearing with teep kicks to the body while Eblen swung for looking for a knockout. A body punch, to counter the jab, from Edwards seemed to have an effect on Eblen who began backing away. Edwards defended multiple takedown attempts and landed a combination against the unbeaten Eblen. The two middleweights traded elbows in the clinch and Edwards continued to attack the body.

After an exhausting five championship rounds, Johnny Eblen remains unbeaten and defends his Bellator middleweight title with a unanimous decision. 48-47 x3.

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards Highlights