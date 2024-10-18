Video – Francis Ngannou butts head with Renan Ferreira during fierce stare down ahead of PFL fight

Set to make his return tomorrow night in his PFL debut, Cameroonian heavyweight star, Francis Ngannou firmly locked horns with his opponent, Renan Ferreira during their official staredown following today’s weigh-ins — with the duo finally set to settle their differences in the SmartCage tomorrow night.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, makes his return to mixed martial arts for the first time since he unified the above-mentioned titles two years ago with a unanimous decision win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

And twice featuring in professional boxing, Francis Ngannou would suffer a dubious split decision loss to former world champion, Tyson Fury last year — before he dropped a devastating knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua earlier this year in the Middle East.

Francis Ngannou shares heated staredown with Renan Ferreira ahead of PFL debut

Tipping the scales successfully ahead of his return tomorrow in the PFL against Brazilian phenom, Ferreira — Ngannou butted heads with the surging challenger ahead of their championship super fight — with promotional official, Ray Sefo eventually stepping in to separate the duo.

Francis Ngannou, former UFC Heavyweight Champion. takes on 2023 PFL Heavyweight Champion Renan Ferreira for the PFL Heavyweight Super Fights World Title!



And ahead of his title showdown with Ferreira, Batie knockout artist, Ngannou sat down with LowKick MMA this week to discuss how responsible he feels about setting a good example and “influence” for his fans and other young fighters ahead of his PFL debut.

Photo by Tim Wheaton

“Well, I used to say I didn’t sign up for the responsibility, but it comes around,” Francis Ngannou told LowKick MMA reporter, Timothy Wheaton ahead of his return with the PFL this week. “It’s a responsibility. When you walk around and see kids, maybe nine or ten years old, saying they want to be like you, you realize, “Oh, damn, I better be a better version of myself.” Whatever I become, I’m influencing them. You see that so many times, and parents talk about it, and you realize responsibility isn’t always something you sign up for. I think we have a moral responsibility in life.”

“When kids are looking up to you, it’s your responsibility, whether you like it or not,” Francis Ngannou explained. “You can be a huge impact in their life—for good or bad. So, once I accepted and embodied that responsibility, things started going well. I feel better about it now. I have a better opportunity to impact their lives. Just like how I would want someone my kid looks up to, to be a good influence. So, I try to be that for them.”