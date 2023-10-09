John Fury doesn’t see social media star KSI giving his son, undefeated British standout Tommy Fury, any trouble when the two step inside the boxing ring for a main event clash on October 14.

Emanating from Manchester, England, Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ will feature a showdown between two undefeated pugilists as KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, returns to the squared circle for a meeting with undefeated scrapper Tommy Fury. Looking for his 10th-straight victory, Fury goes into the bout fresh off his split decision victory over Jake Paul in February.

With fight night looming, Tommy Fury’s father and coach, John Fury who is sponsored by Free Bets joined Murdo Todd for a LowKick MMA exclusive interview to discuss the impending matchup.

“I know how good Tommy is and KSI is going to find out how good Tommy is on the night,” Fury said. “I’m not gonna shout, and scream, and jump up and down because I’ve done all that, but the time for talking is over. Action speaks louder than words. We’ve said this, we’ve said that. He’s been saying plenty. Let’s see if he can back it up on the night. I hope he can” .

John Fury Disputes the Notion that KSI Has Boxing Skills

Asked for his opinion on KSI’s skills in the boxing ring, John Fury instead questioned whether or not the PRIME Energy guru had any skills to assess.

“What skills? He’s only been boxing for two minutes,” Fury responded. “He’s probably got internet skills.”

KSI is currently undefeated in boxing with his most notable victory coming against Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul, who will also feature on the Misfits Boxing card. Since then, KSI has bested a number of aspiring hip-hop artists and social media stars such as Swarmz and FaZe Temperrr.

Tommy Fury will represent the first time KSI has stepped inside the ring with a legitimate boxer.