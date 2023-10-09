John Fury, the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and undefeated British standout Tommy Fury, hopes to see the former lock up with UFC star Jon Jones in an all-out war someday.

On October 28, Tyson Fury returns to the ring for a showdown with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. The matchup was announced on the heel of a budding rivalry between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones, who had gone back and forth on social media in response to longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan suggesting that ‘Bones’ would mop the floor with the superstar pugilist should the two ever find themselves locked in a room together.

Tyson Fury is NOT happy with Joe Rogan for saying he’d lose in a fight to Jon Jones.



“You little fucking bald PUSSY” pic.twitter.com/lwROnkkMX1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 18, 2023

Before signing on the dotted line for a fight with Ngannou, Tyson Fury revealed that the UFC had made an offer to book a hybrid-rules fight between himself and Jones. Of course, ‘The Gypsy King’ went a different route, choosing to welcome Ngannou to the squared circle, but Fury has every intention of revisiting his rivalry with Jon Jones in the future.

Speaking about a potential clash between the two fighters, John Fury suggested that, whether it be in the cage or the ring, both men should come out determined to take one another’s head off.

“I don’t want to see him fight Jon Jones in an exhibition. Let them two men beat the hell out of each other, John Fury said in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview. “Let’s just see what that can bring to the table. Let Jon Jones do his thing. Let Tyson do his thing. Let Tyson get his training. Let Jon Jones get his training and let them two men rip each other to bits and the last man standing to put his hands in the air and say, ‘This is it.‘”

Tyson Fury wants Jon Jones next. pic.twitter.com/Zgeok8RFDH — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 7, 2023

Tyson Fury has already shown an interest in doing some cross-promotional work, though those plans could be delayed with the recent announcement that ‘The Gyspy King’ will finally face Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight title unification bout less than two months after his fight with Francis Ngannou. Per a report from ESPN, the contract contains a two-way rematch clause that the loser of the matchup can trigger for a return bout.

That means Fury and Usky’s hitches could be tied together for some time, even after their winter-time tussle is in the books.