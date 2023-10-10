Gearing up for his showdown with Francis Ngannou on October 28, Tyson Fury headed to Phuket, Thailand alongside his father and coach John Fury.

The reigning WBC heavyweight champion is slated for a scrap with the former UFC titleholder in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Ahead of their massive crossover contest, ‘The Gypsy King’ took a trip to The Land of Smiles over the summer. While there, Fury was seen partying and taking in a few fight cards at Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium.

Speaking about his experience traveling to Thailand with the heavyweight champ, John Fury appears to have fallen in love with the country known for its sweltering weather and brutal Muay Thai events.

“All the men are warriors over there. All the women are warriors, never mind the men,” John Fury said in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview. “They all love fighting, don’t they? The whole place is built on violence, isn’t it? They’re lovely people to speak to. We enjoyed it there. It was fabulous. We got received very well, but you can see the only thing that the people have got on their mind is fighting and gambling. Gambling and fighting, what a combination.

“I enjoyed Thailand. It was an eye-opener for me. The weather was very hot over there. It’s a totally different way of life than the one we live here. They’re a lot tougher race. I went to a few of the Thai boxing events and my god, it was brutal. Big guys made of titanium just getting the p*ss and sh*t knocked out of each other. It was an unbelievable experience for me to watch it. To be honest with you, I felt like a p*ssy out there” (credit to Free Bets where John Fury works as an ambassador).

Both of John Fury’s Boys Will Be in Action This Month

John Fury will be a very busy man this month as both of his sons will be in action. First, undefeated standout Tommy Fury will return to the squared circle for a matchup with social media star KSI as part of Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ on October 14 in Manchester. Two weeks later, ‘The Gypsy King’ will meet Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight showdown in the Middle East before reportedly returning to the country two months later for a long-awaited title unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk.

