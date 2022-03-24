Joe Rogan suggested that Conor McGregor may be biting off more than he can chew in his recent comments about challenging Kamaru Usman.

The ‘Notorious’ one has his eyes set on a return to the welterweight division and insists that he fights for a title when he does so, against the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ in hopes to become the promotions first ever champion in three separate weight classes.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan chimed in on the idea in a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast:

“Now he’s talking about fighting Kamaru Usman. Be careful what you ask for. Usman is a big man and he’s top of the food chain right now. That’s the best pound-for-pound fighter alive, Kamaru Usman, and he’s a natural 170. You’ve got to remember, Conor McGregor won the title at 145 and then he went up to 155 and knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the champ-champ…

Then he fought at 170 but he fought Cowboy Cerrone who is a natural 155 pounder. No knock-on Cowboy, Cowboy’s beat a lot of good 170 pounders, he’s an elite fighter, but Usman’s a different thing. That’s a different peak. There’s no oxygen at the top of that mountain. That’s as good as it gets ever at 170.

“I would put Kamaru Usman up against any 170-pound fighter that’s ever lived. I’m not saying that he would beat Georges St-Pierre, I’m not saying he would beat all of them, but he might beat all of them. He might be the best that’s ever been at 170. He’s as good as they get. He’s got ferocious knockout power, he’s elite at wrestling, nobody puts him on his back… And he’s still getting better. He’s still getting better.” (H/T MMAFighting)

Its hard to disagree with Joe Rogan, with the inactivity and injuries McGregor has attained, a matchup with the welterweight champ may not be the best possible route for the Irishman. Kamaru Usman would gladly welcome a fight with Conor McGregor, as its no secret that he is has been in search of a mega fight. He believes that not only will he secure the bag in a possible fight with Conor, but also that he would put away McGregor with ease.

You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 😂😉 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 18, 2022

Joe Rogan On the Mindset of Kamaru Usman Compared to Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan believes that Kamaru Usman has a mental edge over Conor McGregor.

“The strength of the mind is so important,” Rogan said. “The ability to overcome, the ability to figure out what to do in times of peril, when things go sideways, how do you adjust? What decisions do you make? Whether you have any give up in you? Some people have a little give up in them, you just have to find, what’s that threshold? And people have made Conor give up. He’s tapped. Nobody’s made Usman tap except one time. The second fight of his career he got caught in a rear-naked choke and he got tapped out. But he was new… Since then, he’s smashed everybody.”

There are a few leaps and hurdles to go through if the fight were to ever happen. Kamaru Usman is set to defend his title to Leon Edwards, targeted for July during International Fight Week. Conor McGregor is still on the road to recovery following his gruesome leg injury. With the winner of Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns anticipating a shot at the title next, McGregor would indeed need to use his stargazing magnetism to line up the fight with Usman. It seems more likely that if he were fight for a belt on his return that it would come in the lightweight division rather than the welterweight division.

What do you make of Joe Rogan’s comments? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.