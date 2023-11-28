Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan Offers his take on Tony Ferguson’s Intense Training with David Goggins

Joe Rogan offered his take on Tony Ferguson’s work with ex-U.S. Navy Seal and ultramarathon runner David Goggins.

Earlier this month, ‘El Cucuy’ revealed that he was going through an intense training regimen developed by Goggins entitled “hell week.” After videos surfaced showing Ferguson vomiting mid-workout, many fans online were quick to criticize Goggins’ extreme methods which then prompted a response from the man himself.

“Watching a person work this hard and striving for greatness scares a lot of you,” Goggins wrote on Instagram. “It’s okay. It used to scare me too. I used to be one of those guys making stupid comments about the ones who wanted it like there was no tomorrow.”

Random people trying to work out whilst Tony Ferguson vomits and David Goggins yells at him pic.twitter.com/2Qu4qWh8yf — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) November 10, 2023

Sharing his thoughts on Ferguson’s training with Goggins, the longtime UFC commentator offered an alternate take during a recent episode of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“There’s a lot of very mixed reviews about whether or not that would be a good thing or a bad thing for him,” Rogan said. “Look, clearly when the two of them are training together Dave is not struggling at all, and Tony is struggling. So, there is definitely some ground to gain when it comes to endurance. Dave is not even tired” (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

Paddy Pimblett Says Ferguson’s work with David Goggins is ‘Bizzare’

Tony Ferguson will look to snap a six-fight losing skid when he makes his return to the Octagon at UFC 296 on December 16. Meeting him will be the returning Liverpudlian standout Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ has not competed since December of last year after suffering a foot injury in his controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon.

Asked about Ferguson training with Goggins during a recent interview, Pimblett described the pairing as “f*cking stupid.”