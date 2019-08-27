Joe Rogan Says He Misspoke About Conor McGregor Bar Incident

Spread the word!













UFC commentator Joe Rogan claims he misspoke when reacting to the recent Conor McGregor bar incident.

Footage from April showed McGregor assaulting an old man at an Irish pub for not drinking his Proper 12 whiskey. When Rogan first saw the clip, he laughed off the incident:

“I love Irish people man, I’m f*****g fascinated by the wildness of that culture,” Rogan said. “When you see a guy like Conor McGregor, part of what is him is Irish. He’s like a pure, brilliant Irish. A boastful, bad motherf****r. (He) knows how to take a loss like a man, (but) still talks s**t.

“He’s got like $100 million in the bank and he still wants to fight people. Still smacking people at bars. What’s he doing? Don’t do that. Who knows what the guy said to him. He’s Conor McGregor. He’s living like you’re supposed to live if your Conor McGregor. The dance is, don’t go to jail dude. Don’t get locked up.”

Many were not pleased with how Rogan reacted to the incident as he was essentially condoning the Irishman’s behavior. In a recent episode of his podcast, however, Rogan clarified things by stating the video he initially saw wasn’t clear:

“Not good to smack that guy at the bar though,” he said (via BJ Penn). “I watched that again. I thought it was a touch, last time I talked about it but it looked like almost like a punch.

“I mean, he hit him. I misspoke. I basically just thought he touched him in the face because I watched it on my phone and it wasn’t that clear. Then I watched it on a computer and was like ‘oh’.”

Meanwhile, McGregor has since apologized for the incident.

What do you think of Rogan reacting to the backlash?