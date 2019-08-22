Joe Rogan Reacts To Recent Conor McGregor Incident In Irish Pub

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is back in trouble after allegedly punching a man in an Irish bar.

Since then, many fighters, media, and fans alike have been giving their thoughts on the incident. Now, UFC commentator Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the situation in the latest edition of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Rogan laughed the situation off.

“I love Irish people man, I’m f*****g fascinated by the wildness of that culture,” Rogan said. When you see a guy like Conor McGregor, part of what is him is Irish. He’s like a pure, brilliant Irish. A boastful, bad motherf****r. (He) knows how to take a loss like a man, (but) still talks s**t.”

“He’s got like $100 million in the bank and he still wants to fight people. Still smacking people at bars.” Rogan laughed while speaking. “What’s he doing? Don’t do that. Who knows what the guy said to him.”

A common question fans have is, did the man say anything to McGregor, and if he did, what did he say? Rogan has the same questions. But, also knows this is the Irishman and what he does.

“He’s Conor Mcgregor. He’s living like you’re supposed to live if your Conor McGregor,” Rogan explained. “The dance is, don’t go to jail dude. Don’t get locked up.”

As of right now, Conor McGregor has not been punished by either the UFC or the law for the incident. For Rogan, he knows it is a bad situation but can’t help but laugh at it.

What did you make of Conor McGregor’s incident between the old man at the bar?