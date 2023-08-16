Making his third consecutive outing in the commentary booth as part of a pay-per-view card, veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan will return to call the action this weekend in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden – joined by fellow color caller, Daniel Cormier, as well as play-by-play lead, Jon Anik.

Making their pay-per-view return to ‘Bean Town’, the Octagon brings with it a UFC 292 card, which features an undisputed bantamweight title fight in a main event bracket, while a strawweight championship bout takes co-headlining status — Joe Rogan will call the action.

Joe Rogan makes an East Coast return for UFC 292 duty

In the night’s main event, incumbent bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling makes another East Coast appearance, attempting to rack up a fourth successful title defense in a showdown against the number two ranked contender, Sean O’Malley.

Prior to the curtain closer, two-time and current undisputed strawweight champion, Zhang Weili will return to the octagon as she takes on the surging Brazilian championship challenger, Amanda Lemos at the TD Garden.

Following the action, the night’s post-fight show will be called by Michael Eaves, while former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title chaser, Chael Sonnen, is joined on the desk by The Ultimate Fighter victor and welterweight contender, Michael Chiesa, as confirmed by MMA Junkie.

Roving reporting duties will be covered by long-time favorite, Megan Olivi – who will provide in-time updates during the event, as well as providing interviews with athletes and personal both pre and post-fight. Veteran Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer will also make his return to duty on the card.

Furthermore, throughout the card, undefeated Irish striker, Ian Machado Garry will feature on the main card, taking on short-notice replacement, Neil Magny as he attemps to move to 13-0 as a professional.

And while both lightweight and bantamweight finales of The Ultimate Fighter 31 are also slated for the card, former undisputed middleweight champion, Chris Weidman makes an Octagon return, for the first time since he suffered a gruesome compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula in 2021 at UFC 261.

Are you happy to hear Joe Rogan call the action at UFC 292?