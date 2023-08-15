Ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 292 this weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, Aljamain Sterling has made a wholly surprising offer to welcome current ONE Championship kingpin, Demetrious Johnson to the promotion again – if he’s seeking revenge for common-foe turning training partner, Henry Cejudo.

Sterling, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 292 this weekend at the TD Garden, taking on incoming title chaser, Sean O’Malley in a main event championship bout.

As for Johnson, the former UFC flyweight champion currently holds the ONE Championship flyweight title equivalent, managing to land a title trilogy rubber match win over Brazilian rival, Adriano Moraes back in May in a close decision victory.

And despite weighing up a potential retirement from combat sports competition, Kentucky native, Johnson, who recently booked a submission grappling outing – has maintained he is still unsure if he will continue with mixed martial arts competition.

Demetrious Johnson receives fight offer from UFC kingpin, Aljamain Sterling

However, according to Sterling, if the decorated flyweight kingpin – who has since trained alongside Cejudo following their double salvo of fights, wants to challenge him for bantamweight spoils, the door is firmly open.

“He’s (Demetrious Johnson) too little, man,” Aljamain Sterling told at a Q&A session ahead of UFC 292. “‘Mighty Mouse’ is great, but he’s too little. There’s a reason he why he lost to [Dominick Cruz], it wasn’t a skill deficiency, it’s size.”



“He’s skilled, but I think father time has passed him a little bit. If he wants this work, try to get some revenge for Henry (Cejudo), I can beat your boy, too,” Aljamain Sterling explained. “So, ‘Mighty Mouse’, where you at?”

Johnson, who still holds an Octagon record for consecutive successful title defenses with a whopping 11 straight championship knockbacks, ended his mind-boggling UFC tenure on the wrong side of a close decision rematch loss to common-foe, Cejudo back in 2018.

