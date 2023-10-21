Video: Joe Rogan Reacts to Alexander Volkanovski’s Devastating Head Kick KO Loss at UFC 294

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan was stunned by Islam Makhachev’s first-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.

As ‘The Great’ entered the Octagon for another crack at the lightweight world title on 11 days’ notice, fans expected a repeat of his performance eight months earlier when the two men first met at UFC 284. Instead, the MMA community was speechless as the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ delivered a highlight-reel-worthy head kick that dropped Volkanovski near the three-minute mark of the opening round.

Following it up with some ground-and-pound, the referee had no choice, but to step in and call for the stoppage.

Rogan, who no longer travels out of the country for UFC events, took in all the action on pay-per-view alongside former heavyweight standout Brendan Schaub and comedian Bryan Callen. In a video clip shared by Schaub on X, you can see the popular podcaster’s live reaction to the shocking moment.

Alexander Volkanovski Heads Back to 145 Still on Top

With the win, Makahhev moved to 25-1 in his mixed martial arts career with 14 of those victories coming under the UFC banner. Owner of back-to-back victories against Alexander Volkanovski, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ will likely look to settle things with his originally scheduled UFC 294 opponent, Charles Oliveira. Also waiting in the wings is current BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje.

As for Volkanovski, the reigning featherweight champ will return to 145 for an inevitable showdown with Ilia Topuria. ‘The Great’ hopes to make that fight happen in January, but that all depends on whether or not he’s medically cleared following Saturday’s brutal knockout loss.

