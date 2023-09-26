Amid continued links to a title defense against the surging, Ilia Topuria, pound-for-pound king and featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has noted his interest in fighting as soon as January – at a UFC 287 event which has been pegged for Canada at the time of publication.

Volkanovski, the current pound-for-pound number one fighter under the banner of the promotion, most recently headlined UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week, successfully unifying the featherweight crowns with a TKO win over then-interim champion, Yair Rodríguez.

READ MORE:  Anthony Smith plays up future clash with Ex-UFC kingpin Alex Pereira amid bitter rivalry: 'I would smoke him'

And in the time since, the New South Wales native has been tied to another title defense against the streaking finisher, Topuria – whom himself has earned his shot at featherweight spoils with a unanimous decision shutout win over former interim title challenger, Josh Emmett in a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville earlier this summer

Alexander Volkanovski plotting Janaury return at UFC 297

Initially noting his desire to fight incoming UFC 294 headliner, Islam Makhachev in a lightweight championship rematch atop a monumental UFC 300 card next annum, Volkanovski has now confirmed a January comeback works well for him.

READ MORE:  The Korean Zombie retrieves lost glove following retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC Singapore

“January sounds good to me,” Alexander Volkanovski posted on his official X account this morning.”

A dominant featherweight champion during his so-far perfect promotional run at the weight limit, Volkanovski has landed five successful title defenses in triumphs over Max Holloway twice, Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, and the above-mentioned, Rodríguez. During his tenure with the promotion, Volkanovski has also laid waste to former title challenger, Chad Mendes, and inaugural featherweight best, Jose Aldo

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor describes rematch fight with UFC rival Nate Diaz as a 'Cake walk' ahead of Octagon comeback

Would you like to see Alexander Volkanovski fight Ilia Topuria next?