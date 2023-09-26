Amid continued links to a title defense against the surging, Ilia Topuria, pound-for-pound king and featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has noted his interest in fighting as soon as January – at a UFC 287 event which has been pegged for Canada at the time of publication.

Volkanovski, the current pound-for-pound number one fighter under the banner of the promotion, most recently headlined UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week, successfully unifying the featherweight crowns with a TKO win over then-interim champion, Yair Rodríguez.

And in the time since, the New South Wales native has been tied to another title defense against the streaking finisher, Topuria – whom himself has earned his shot at featherweight spoils with a unanimous decision shutout win over former interim title challenger, Josh Emmett in a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville earlier this summer

Alexander Volkanovski plotting Janaury return at UFC 297

Initially noting his desire to fight incoming UFC 294 headliner, Islam Makhachev in a lightweight championship rematch atop a monumental UFC 300 card next annum, Volkanovski has now confirmed a January comeback works well for him.

“January sounds good to me,” Alexander Volkanovski posted on his official X account this morning.”

January sounds good to me! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AyukrwvPOa — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 26, 2023

A dominant featherweight champion during his so-far perfect promotional run at the weight limit, Volkanovski has landed five successful title defenses in triumphs over Max Holloway twice, Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, and the above-mentioned, Rodríguez. During his tenure with the promotion, Volkanovski has also laid waste to former title challenger, Chad Mendes, and inaugural featherweight best, Jose Aldo.

Would you like to see Alexander Volkanovski fight Ilia Topuria next?