Amid continued links to a title defense against the surging, Ilia Topuria, pound-for-pound king and featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has noted his interest in fighting as soon as January – at a UFC 287 event which has been pegged for Canada at the time of publication.
Volkanovski, the current pound-for-pound number one fighter under the banner of the promotion, most recently headlined UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week, successfully unifying the featherweight crowns with a TKO win over then-interim champion, Yair Rodríguez.
And in the time since, the New South Wales native has been tied to another title defense against the streaking finisher, Topuria – whom himself has earned his shot at featherweight spoils with a unanimous decision shutout win over former interim title challenger, Josh Emmett in a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville earlier this summer
Alexander Volkanovski plotting Janaury return at UFC 297
Initially noting his desire to fight incoming UFC 294 headliner, Islam Makhachev in a lightweight championship rematch atop a monumental UFC 300 card next annum, Volkanovski has now confirmed a January comeback works well for him.
“January sounds good to me,” Alexander Volkanovski posted on his official X account this morning.”
A dominant featherweight champion during his so-far perfect promotional run at the weight limit, Volkanovski has landed five successful title defenses in triumphs over Max Holloway twice, Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, and the above-mentioned, Rodríguez. During his tenure with the promotion, Volkanovski has also laid waste to former title challenger, Chad Mendes, and inaugural featherweight best, Jose Aldo.