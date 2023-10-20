Charles Oliveira defends decision to exit UFC 294: ‘It’s not about money, It’s about legacy

Charles Oliveira details the decision to withdraw from his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 this weekend.

With just 10 days to go, Oliveira was forced out of his rematch with Oliveira after suffering a horrendous cut above his eye in his last sparring session of camp. The Brazilian has since be replaced by Alexander Volkanovski in what is another rematch.

The Brazilian has become a fan favourite since his legendary title run and time as champion, many were disappointed with the news and it is unclear if Oliveira will get another shot on his return.

Charles Oliveira talks Pull-out

Talking with Ag Fight, Oliveira discussed his withdrawal and while it was disappointing to have to do so ultimately he and his team felt it was the right decision. ‘Do Bronx’ says that it is not about money, rather legacy.

“We made this decision together,” Oliveira began. “We all sat down and thought about what would be best for us. We’re in a moment in our lives where we don’t have to fight just for the sake of fighting. If this was about money, I’d be in Abu Dhabi right now, for sure, waiting for my moment to fight, because we are talking about a lot of money.” (H/T Bloody Elbow)

“It’s not about money. It’s about legacy.” Oliveira continued. “It’s about what we want to show in the middle of the fight. There would be no point in going out there just for the first grazing punch that touched me to open up the cut and make the fight bet stopped and give him another win. We thought this through, we analysed it thoroughly and we made this decision together.”

