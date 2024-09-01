Tom Aspinall gets insider tip from UFC champ Frank Mir on beating Jon Jones: ‘Could be a very dangerous fight for Jon’

ByRoss Markey
Tom Aspinall gets insider tip from UFC champ Frank Mir on beating Jon Jones: ‘Could be a very dangerous fight for Jon'

According to former undisputed heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, a potential pairing between current divisional titleholders, Jon Jones and interim best, Tom Aspinall could spell certain danger for the veteran former — amid continued links to a showdown in the future.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined through injury since he landed the vacant heavyweight crown back in March of last year in a return at UFC 285.

Tom Aspinall rips Stipe Miocic ahead of UFC 309: 'He needs to be Joe Biden'd'

Taking on former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane, Rochester native, Jon Jones made short work of the Frenchman with a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission.

As for Atherton striker, Aspinall, the current interim champion avenged his sole promotional defeat back in July in the co-main event of UFC 304, taking home a dominant opening round knockout success against stalwart contender, Curtis Blaydes.

READ MORE:  Israel Adesanya Reacts to Mohamed Salah’s Bow and Arrow Tribute
Jon Jones launches expletive-Filled rant aimed at Tom Aspinall amid speculation about future fight

Frank Mir tips Tom Aspinall as tough challenge for Jon Jones

However, amid uncertainty over a potential future title unification showdown, Jones may be in danger if he ever draws the surging, Aspinall, according to former undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder, Mir.

“Jon’s (Jones) chink in his armor from when I sparred with him is he doesn’t do well with speed,” Frank Mir told Jordan Ellis during a recent interview with talkSPORT. “If you’re fast, it gives him a hard time. He uses his length to overcome that and then if you come in fast and maybe miss, then he grabs you and wears you down with his wrestling ability.”

READ MORE:  Former UFC and Strikeforce Fighter Benji Radach Dead at 45

“… Tom kind of represents that [movement and speed],” Mir explained. “He’s a very, explosive, fast-handed heavyweight with good movement. So there is a good chance he could be very dangerous fight for Jon because some of his attributes are weaknesses of Jon.”

READ MORE:  Aljamain Sterling discusses Max Holloway’s strategy against Topuria: 'Fatigue could be key'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts