Tom Aspinall gets insider tip from UFC champ Frank Mir on beating Jon Jones: ‘Could be a very dangerous fight for Jon’

According to former undisputed heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, a potential pairing between current divisional titleholders, Jon Jones and interim best, Tom Aspinall could spell certain danger for the veteran former — amid continued links to a showdown in the future.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined through injury since he landed the vacant heavyweight crown back in March of last year in a return at UFC 285.

Taking on former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane, Rochester native, Jon Jones made short work of the Frenchman with a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission.

As for Atherton striker, Aspinall, the current interim champion avenged his sole promotional defeat back in July in the co-main event of UFC 304, taking home a dominant opening round knockout success against stalwart contender, Curtis Blaydes.

Frank Mir tips Tom Aspinall as tough challenge for Jon Jones

However, amid uncertainty over a potential future title unification showdown, Jones may be in danger if he ever draws the surging, Aspinall, according to former undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder, Mir.

“Jon’s (Jones) chink in his armor from when I sparred with him is he doesn’t do well with speed,” Frank Mir told Jordan Ellis during a recent interview with talkSPORT. “If you’re fast, it gives him a hard time. He uses his length to overcome that and then if you come in fast and maybe miss, then he grabs you and wears you down with his wrestling ability.”

“… Tom kind of represents that [movement and speed],” Mir explained. “He’s a very, explosive, fast-handed heavyweight with good movement. So there is a good chance he could be very dangerous fight for Jon because some of his attributes are weaknesses of Jon.”