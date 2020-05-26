Joe Rogan Opens Up On His Monumental Spotify Deal

Spread the word!













Veteran commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan has spoken about his new deal with Spotify that is reportedly worth in excess of $100 million. Last week it was revealed ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ would be exclusively airing on Spotify starting from September. The mega-money deal has surprised many, Rogan included, who is still getting used to the idea.

Speaking to The New York Times, Rogan opened up on his new deal and the crazy amount of money he’ll be making from it.

“(I feel) weirdly richer,” he said. “Like it doesn’t register. Seems fake.”

Rogan refused to discuss the financial details of his Spotify deal which will undoubtedly make him an extraordinarily rich man.

“It feels gross (talking about money),” he said. “Especially right now, when people can’t work.”

Rogan went on to discuss why he thinks his podcast and podcasts, in general, have become so popular. He pinpoints the fact they are easy to consume and authentic as the key reasons for success.

“Nobody ever thought: We need to gear our entertainment, our media, to people who cook, who jog, who hike, people who drive. Even books on tape can require too much thinking.” But a podcast, he said, “doesn’t require that much thinking at all. You get captivated by the conversation. One of the things about this medium in general is that it’s really easy to listen to while you do other stuff.”

“I would imagine on a show like Seth Meyers there’s a bunch of other opinions involved. Right or wrong, in podcasting you’re getting that very pure, individual perspective,” Rogan said. “On my show, it’s my opinion and the guest’s opinion. That’s it. On network, it’s a focus-group collective idea of what people are going to like or not like. You don’t get anything wild. You don’t get anything that will get you fired.”

“Podcasting is all freeballing,” he added. “It’s the opposite of polished. And because of that, it resonates.”

Despite moving to Spotify Rogan insists fans will be getting the exact same podcast, nothing will change, and it will be free, he said.

“Why would I sell out now?” Rogan said. “You sell out to get what you want.”

