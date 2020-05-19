Joe Rogan Signs Exclusive Podcast Deal With Spotify

Spread the word!













Veteran UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive deal to produce content for Spotify that will see The Joe Rogan Experience leave its long-time home of YouTube. Rogan has become the biggest podcaster on the planet. His channel boasts 8.4 million subscribers and his shows do tens of millions of views each week.

The 52-year-old took to social media earlier today to announce his move to Spotify in a video which was accompanied by the following message.

“Announcement: the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”

The streaming service also announced they would be providing Rogan with a new platform moving forward in a statement which reads.

“The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is coming to Spotify via a multi-year exclusive licensing deal. The talk series has long been the most-searched-for podcast on Spotify and is the leading show on practically every other podcasting platform. And, like all podcasts and vodcasts on Spotify, it will remain free and accessible to all Spotify users.

“Since its launch in 2009, the pioneering Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) has broken ground and built one of the most loyal and engaged fan bases in the world. Rogan brings his sensibilities as a stand-up comic to the show, and alongside dynamic and diverse guests, he fearlessly broaches far-ranging topics including neuroscience, sports, comedy, health, infectious disease, and our ever-changing culture—all with a mix of curiosity and humor.

“In addition to the wildly popular podcast format, JRE also produces corresponding video episodes, which will also be available on Spotify as in-app vodcasts.

“Bringing the JRE to Spotify will mean that the platform’s more than 286 million active users will have access to one of culture’s leading voices. By partnering with Spotify, Rogan and his team will enjoy the support of the world’s leading audio platform.

“From his earliest days behind the mic, Joe has been a commentator, fixture, and driving force in culture helping to lay the foundation for the podcasting renaissance we are experiencing today. While Spotify will become the exclusive distributor of JRE, Rogan will maintain full creative control over the show.

“This partnership represents a major addition to the already unrivaled slate of exclusive audio content available to audiences on Spotify.

“The JRE will debut on Spotify on September 1, 2020, and become exclusively available on the platform later this year.”

What do you think about the news Joe Rogan will be taking his podcast to Spotify?