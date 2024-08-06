Conor McGregor lashes out at Donald Trump: ‘Abysmal’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at former United States President, Donald Trump after the avid mixed martial arts fan revealed the Dubliner’s arch-rival, and former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov was his favorite fighter.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from action for the last three years, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

And forced from a return to competition at UFC 303 during International Fight Week back in June, McGregor revealed he fractured a toe on the same foot as his prior injury, ruling him from a matchup at the welterweight limit against veteran contender, Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor hits out at Donald Trump in tirade of posts

Expected to make his return in December in a matchup against the above-mentioned, Chandler on the promotion’s final pay-per-view card of the year, McGregor was left in shock after the previously mentioned, Trump lauded Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter of all-time.

“Campaign ending decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “A smelly fat mountain monkey from the inbred mountains of Dagestan is your favorite UFC (AMERICAN COMPANY) fighter? Wow. Abysmal. I was actually wrong. Couple hundred million he is worth. Not multi B. I would have thought USA ONLY would be the mentality here and what I would want to see out of my President, personally.”

Conor McGregor raging against Trump because Trump said his favorite fighter is Khabib Nurmagomedov is the funniest thing on my timeline right now pic.twitter.com/AKRz30dp7A — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) August 6, 2024

“To pick a retired inbred fighter from Dagestan, Russia who has 3 main events only to his name is astounding,” Conor McGregor continued. “Over all the American fighters that have backed him. It’s a shocking decision. He was caught on the spot. That won’t go unnoticed on the roster. This presidential race is very tight right now. More so now.”

“Trump’s favorite fighter,” Conor McGregor wrote. “Here he is in a tiny tub with his fellow inbred pals in Dagestan. Can you spot him? Where’s Khabib? Find Khabib.”



