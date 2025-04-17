Joe Rogan Blasts US Justice System Over Cain Velasquez Sentancing: “If He killed That Guy, the World Would Be Better Off”

Joe Rogan thinks the world would be a better place without people like Harry Goularte.

For those unfamiliar, Goularte is the man accused of molesting Cain Velasquez’s son at a daycare owned by his mother. The former UFC heavyweight champion is currently serving a five-year sentence after he attempted to chase down a vehicle carrying Goularte whilst firing multiple rounds from a handgun, one of the bullets hitting Goularte’s stepfather, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury.

Velasquez was charged with a slew of offenses, including attempted murder, which carried a potential sentence of 20 years to life.

As for the man who allegedly assaulted Velasquez’s then-four-year-old son, he is still walking around.

“I mean, the judge’s hands were tied,” Rogan said on his JRE podcast while discussing Velasquez’s sentencing. “He had to make a sentence, and this is, I think, the minimum amount. They were trying to give him 30 years. Yeah, for attempted murder. ‘Cause he was just shooting at this guy, and obviously, when you’re driving and shooting, you could miss him and kill a bystander. It’s very dangerous.



“But also, the guy was in a murderous rage, for a good reason. For a good reason, of course. And if he killed that guy, the world would be better off. That’s my feeling. A guy like that, walking around and molesting children, should be dead.”

Harry Goularte goes to trial in June for allegedly molesting Velasquez’s son

Velasquez was sentenced to five years for his crimes with credit for time served. As a result, the ex-fighter could be paroled as early as March 2026.

In January, Goularte was given a June 2 jury trial date by Judge Benjamin Williams. He faces one count of committing lewd acts against a child. In California, the felony offense carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.