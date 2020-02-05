Joe Rogan Says Dominick Reyes Is The Most Dangerous Fight For Jon Jones

Spread the word!













UFC commentator and podcast king Joe Rogan is starting to get excited about UFC 247. In particular the 52-year-old is hyped about seeing Jon Jones in a tough test against rising star Dominick Reyes. Whilst speaking on his podcast Rogan talked up ‘The Devastator’ who he believes represents a real threat to ‘Bones’ on Saturday night.

“I believe that Dominick Reyes is the most dangerous fighter Jon Jones has faced since Daniel Cormier. I think Dominick Reyes presents a very unique series of challenges. First of all, the length” Rogan said. “The undefeated record. He’s 12-0. There’s confidence that comes with undefeated fighters and Dominick is extremely confident. He’s a believer in himself and that belief in himself has led him to stop guys like Chris Weidman, to knockout OSP with one second to go. He’s got belief in his power, he’s got legit one punch knockout power, he’s got great footwork and movement. He just had the opportunity to see Jon struggle with Thiago Santos. He has a style that could mimic that kind of success, the chopping at the legs. I think this is a dangerous fight for Jon.”

However being so good may the downfall of Reyes come fight night according to Rogan. The comedian believes Jones will understand the threat that is in front of him. We will therefore see the best version of the light heavyweight champion show up at the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas this weekend. Rogan predicted “killer Jon Jones” will put on a performance reminiscent to his rematches with Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson.

“I also think Jon knows it’s a dangerous fight. Jon is a champion a real champion, the greatest champion the light heavyweight division has ever known unquestionably. I think he’s going to rise to the occasion. I think we are going to see the best Jon Jones. I think Jon Jones needs a real threat to scare him and work him up. I don’t know if Thiago Santos was that for him. Thiago Santos was a title defence, chance for him to fight but I don’t think that’s what he gets scared of.” Rogan said. “I think Jon needs someone like a Dominick Reyes. A real threat, so you see who he is. Like the second fight with Daniel Cormier where he head kicked DC and knocked him out. Like the second fight with (Alexander) Gustaffson where he smashed him. That’s the real Jon Jones. Jon Jones when he is pressed, and I think Dominick Reyes presents that kind of a problem. I think you’re gong to see a killer Jon Jones next week. He’s going to be on fire.”

